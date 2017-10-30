Woeful King’s Lynn Town suffer FA Trophy torment

FA TROPHY

King’s Lynn Town 0

Mildenhall Town 1

Halloween arrived a few days early at The Walks as King’s Lynn Town turned in a horror display to crash out of this season’s FA Trophy.

Lynn’s cup dream was over almost as soon as it began as Mildenhall boss Dean Greygoose masterminded a superb victory over his former club.

Credit has to be given to the Suffolk outfit, but from a Linnets’ point of view it was embarrassing on all fronts.

Lynn’s players showed their disdain for the competition from the opening whistle and they fully deserved to perish at the first hurdle.

Saturday’s result wasn’t a fluke – fortune favours the brave and Mildenhall Town didn’t beat Lynn by coming to park the bus.

They outplayed and out-fought them all over the pitch, put in the hard work up front, and defended resiliently in numbers when they had to.

Mildenhall had a game plan and stuck to it. They were content to let Lynn have plenty of the ball and then look to create opportunities of their own on the break.

Even when things didn’t go to plan and Hall lost the services of recent signing Jack Wilkinson to injury on 25 minutes, they stuck to the task in hand.

Prior to Wilkinson’s departure, Mildenhall had already given their illustrious hosts an almighty scare.

Jacob Brown saw his stinging shot after 15 minutes brilliantly saved by Tommy Rix, making his first start of the season for Lynn, before Danny Crow’s follow-up was also saved by the home shot-stopper.

Brown saw his next effort being pushed onto the post by Rix.

Lynn did try to create chances of their own, Michael Gash setting up Ryan Hawkins, but he blazed over the bar.

Just before the break the impressive Matt Green fired straight into the arms of Rix as the score remained goalless going into the interval.

Probably on the back of a half-time roasting from their manager, the Linnets enjoyed their best spell of the game early in the second period.

Hawkins fired over the woodwork shortly after the restart before Mildenhall goalkeeper Sam Roach producing a stunning reflex save at point-blank range to deny Tom Ward following a Simon Lappin corner.

But Lynn’s sudden spark was short-lived.

The deadlock was broken on 59 minutes when Dan Brown got himself goal-side of Tom Ward to pit the ball over the advancing Rix.

Lynn never looked like finding an equaliser in the remaining 30 minutes and the final whistle was greeted by jubilant celebrations from the visiting contingent.

King’s Lynn Town: Rix, Norman, Blake-Tracy, Fryatt, Ward, Jarvis, Clunan, Lappin (Parker 61), Gash, Holt (Mettam 61), Hawkins (Siddons 78). Subs not used: Gaughran and Street.

Mildenhall Town: Roach, Kerins, Wilkinson (Avis 25, Huxtable 79), Curry, Asensi, Hood, Crow, Green, J. Brown, D. Brown, Collins. Subs not used: Butcher, Pereira and Boddey.

Scorer: D. Brown 59. Attendance: 534.