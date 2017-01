Novus North West Norfolk League

Division Two

Denver 6

Hunstanton Res 0

Denver made it ten wins in succession in all competitions with a comfortable victory over bottom side Hunstanton.

A hat-trick from last season’s top scorer Matthew Wolfe (pictured) plus a brace from Andrew Carter and an own goal kept Denver on track for another promotion.

PKS Construction/Morris Armitage Denver MoM: Aidan Hood.