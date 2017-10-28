Woodman’s Cottage bag valuable point

LYNN AND DISTRICT

SUNDAY LEAGUE

Sponsored by

Double G Clothing

Division One

The only fixture in Division One resulted in a share of the points for Woodman’s Cottage and England’s Hope, writes Will Jones.

Cory Collins and Paul Richardson scored for Hope, but Kai Scott-Henson and Jordan Jolly secured a valuable point to move them one place up the table.

Division Two

Division Two leaders Southery ASA increased their lead at the top of the table with a resounding 12-0 thrashing of Long Sutton Sunday.

Hat-tricks from Matt Weeds, Danny Brooke and braces from Lee Maplesdon and Robert Eves and additional goals from Josh Bacon and Ollie Martin completed the scoring,

With Shouldham not playing, Gaywood Athletic took advantage and moved above them into second place following a convincing 8-1 success over Clenchwarton.

Another Curtis Morais hat-trick and braces from the game’s best two players Ryan Juby and Bradley Key, with a further Kristian Rigg goal, were enough to take the three points.

Victory replied through Daniel Griffith.

Unbeaten CSKA Emneth Reserves faced a rapidly-improving Gorefield team at home and drew 1-1 to remain in fourth place.

Jake Miller scored the goal for the Reserves, but Gorefield left with a point after a Jake Miller goal.

Tydd St Mary, still looking for their first points of the season, entertained Ingoldisthorpe in a ten-goal thriller.

But it was Ingoldisthorpe who left with the points after a thrilling 6-4 scoreline.

St Mary’s goals were scored by Jamie Powell, Nathan Thorpe and a brace from Rhys Nichols.

Ingoldisthorpe secured their second win of the campaign with goals from Tommy Littlewood, Ash Woodhouse and four from David Cordy.

A much-improved West Lynn outfit travelled to Sutton St James and added another victory following their County Cup win from last week.

A brace from Jack Brand and further goals from Jack Douglas and Ash Smith were enough despite a double from Matthew Prudence for Sutton St James.