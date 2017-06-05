Yorkshire Lads tourists take on Swaffham Town FC Vets

For twenty-plus years the ‘Yorkshire Lads’ touring side have been making their annual homage to Swaffham for a weekend of football and team building.

They had a couple of games with local opposition and sampled the facilities before the long drag back up the A17, returning to their families. Now a bit longer in the teeth, the Yorkshire Lads took on the Swaffham Town Veterans for the first of their weekend fixtures.

A well behaved, friendly encounter played at Sporle playing field in the midday heat saw Swaffham carry off the victory. Some entertaining football from both vintage sides providing an indication of past promise and a fine example to today’s footballers of the spirit and enthusiasm.

A guest appearance from past Pedlar Justin McKinnon, returning to Swaffham to visit family and friends, and who was encouraged to have one more game between the sticks for the Veterans. A couple of fine saves showed that he still has it.

Following the match, a period of reflection back at Shoemakers Lane on the afternoon’s entertainment with some refreshment, banter to and watch the Derby before the Yorkshire Lads moved on.

Thanks to Vets manager Paul Hutchins for bringing the event together.