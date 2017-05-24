Young Swaffham Town side bows out in final

The Swaffham Town youth team could not finish their season with a bang.

A well supported game at Diss Town for the Thurlow Nunn Youth League Play-Off Final finished in a 4-0 win for AFC Sudbury.

The Swaffham Under-18 squad put on a fine display but were unable to turn around the game following first half nerves.

A well disciplined AFC Sudbury side took the initiative in the first half with a goal after ten minutes, a second followed via the penalty spot on 36 minutes and the game was put to bed with two minutes to go to half-time.

A brave and enthusiastic second half followed by the young Pedlars but they could not overcome the Sudbury defence. Sudbury, worthy winners, netted a fourth on the counter attack, four minutes into added time.

The season is now concluded for the young Pedlars, who finished top of the North Division.

The club thanks the 75-plus supporters from the Town who shouted and encouraged the team, adding: “The atmosphere was electric and added to a fantastic evening. Our thanks to our hosts, Diss Town FC for making everybody extremely welcome.”

Next weekend sees the Pedlars recognising the efforts and enthusiasm of the youth teams with a presentation afternoon at the club, ahead of the FA Cup Final.

Work has already started to prepare the pitch and facilities ready for next season.