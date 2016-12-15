Youngs hat-trick for five-star Fakenham Town

Thurlow Nunn League

PREMIER DIVISION

Walsham-le-Willows 2

Fakenham Town 5

A Josh Youngs hat-trick and a brace from Ashley Jarvis wrapped up the points for the Ghosts.

In the 39th minute Youngs opened proceedings with a header.

Walsham-le-Willows levelled but Youngs netted the next two goals to put the visitors on the way to victory.

Fakenham: Rix, Franks, Stu Garner, Youngs, J Williams, Harvey, Akers, Dye, Jarvis, Cary, Sam Garner. Subs: D Williams, Abbott, Gilchrist, Plumb, Colman.

Fakenham Tn Reserves 4 Beccles Caxton 0

Ricky Claxton with all four goals gave Fakenham a handsome Anglian Combination success.

Haverhill Rovers 2

Swaffham Town 2

Another tough week for the Pedlars and a glimmer of hope that their fortunes are changing.

Gritty performances both midweek in the League Challenge Cup (beating Lynn Reserves 2-1) and on Saturday away to Haverhill Rovers.

On Saturday, the wet and windy conditions made things tough for both sides.

Haverhill started strongly and took the lead in the third minute. They doubled that in the 22nd.

Swaffham’s young side, missing several first team choices, rallied and brought the score back to 2-1 in the 44th minute, Alex Vincent on a break, lobbing the keeper from the edge of the box.

A strong second half start saw further opportunities for the Pedlars.

The equaliser came in the 68th minute, Vincent claiming his brace, drilling home into the top right-hand corner from 14 yards.

First Division

Ninth-spot Downham Town fell to a narrow 0-1 defeat at home to third-place high-flyers Framlingham Town.

Att: 60.

Back at Shoemakers Lane, Swaffham’s Reserves claimed all three points against Long Stratton Reserves. Goals from Mark Smith, Sam Loomes (a magic free kick) and on his debut, Korben Willis clinched the 3-2 victory.

The Under 18’s were called off midweek due to North Walsham being waterlogged.

On Thursday they complete their 2016 fixtures at home to CSF Canaries, endeavouring to start the New Year at the top of the Thurlow Nunn Youth North Division.

. The

The Open Meetings in 2017 (i.e. when non-member sailors can bring their boats and join in the racing sailing) are: Saturday, July 1, 12.15 Topper Travellers Open; North West Norfolk Sailing Association “Norfolk Week” at SBSC: Friday, August 11, 8am, Saturday, August 12, 8.30am; Lionel Wilkinson All-comers Memorial Cup and Ken Gray trophy: Sun, August 13, 9am; 2000 Class 2017 Millennium Series: Sunday, August 27, 9.10am and Monday, August (bank holiday) 28, 10am.

If you want to get afloat check out the opportunities on the website at www.snetbeach.co.uk and speak to Jane Leet: Chief dinghy and power instructor.

Email: c_instructor@snet beach.co.uk; phone 07938 190 846 or 01485 779 027 .