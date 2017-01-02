Zielonka the late hero as King’s Lynn Town win again

King’s Lynn Town 2 St Ives Town 1

Jacek Zielonka was the last-gasp hero as King’s Lynn Town came from behind to stretch their unbeaten league run to eight matches at The Walks.

Substitute Zielonka struck a fortunate winner deep into stoppage time to settle the battle of the Southern League’s in-form sides.

Lynn started brightly with Michael Clunan’s ball into the box being chested down by player-assistant boss Lee Stevenson but his shot on the turn sailed over the woodwork.

Ryan Hawkins was then in action minutes later but visiting shotstopper Tim Trebes pushed the effort round the post for a corner.

Lynn’s play became sloppy and they paid the price midway through the first half when, against the run of play, Seymour-Shove cut in from the right and crossed for ex-Linnet Dubi Ogbonna to score.

Shaun McWilliams was then denied by a goalline clearance from Lee Chaffey but it was the visitors who had the better of remaining first half chances.

Josh Dawkin had an angled drive which fizzed across the face of goal and then Liam McDevitt saw his effort deflected over as the visitors ended the first half on top.

The Saints really should have added to their score early in the second half when Sam Gaughran lost possession but Ogbonna was foiled by an excellent one-handed save by Street.

Street then had to push away a long-range effort from Seymour-Shove.

A double substitution turned the game in favour of Lynn early in the second half.

They equalised on 63 minutes when Michael Clunan’s corner found the head of Stevenson who glanced the ball home.

Tom Ward managed a goal-saving challenge on Ogbonna but Lynn were now in charge and piled on the pressure on the Saints.

With the clock ticking down, Leon Mettam picked out Zielonka whose cross bamboozled all before hitting the inside of the post and creeping into the net.

Lynn: Street, Revan (Hilliard 53), Yong, Gaughran, Ward, Smith (Mettam 53), Clunan, Stevenson, Hawkins (Zielonka 73), McWilliams, Warburton. Subs not used: Fryatt and Emmington.

Booked: Yong, Clunan.

Scorers: Stevenson 59, Zielonka 90+4.

St Ives: Trebes, O’Malley, Harrold, Chaffey, McDevitt, Higgs, Seymour-Shove, McGowan, Ogbonna, Dawkin, Penfold (Cuniff 73). Subs not used: Moyes, Coulson, De’ath, Sinclair.

Booked: Ogbonna.

Scorer: Ogbonna 21.

Referee: Mr W. Porter (Bourne).

Attendance: 821.