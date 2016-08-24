Clarke and Norman take plaudits at King’s Lynn Golf Club

By Maggie Clarkson

The weather was ideal for the King’s Lynn Ladies Championship Day on Tuesday last week.

The Championship is 36 hole Stroke Play played on the same day. The standard of golf was exceptional.

The winner of the Jean Lee Salver for the best scratch lady was Mrs Sue Clarke (8) with a gross 77+86=163. The runner-up was Karen Freezer (12) 86+81=167.

The star of the day was Polly Norman who is a junior member playing off 36. She won the Jo Skoulding Handicap Trophy with a magnificent score of 68=65 (36) = 133.

From left: Karen Freezer, Ladies captain Maggie Clarkson, Polly Norman, Sue Clarke.