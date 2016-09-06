Graham and Julie show style in windy Heacham Manor conditions

Heacham Manor Golf Club held their annual mixed open competition in warm and sunny but windy weather.

With a competitive field, high scores were expected despite the wind in the mixed fourball format event.

A record 28 pairs from Heacham Manor and other clubs from across East Anglia and further afield competed for the crystal bowl plus superb prizes consisting of Nike and Green lamb clothing.

In the Avocet Bar it was evident that experience playing in exposed windy courses had helped. The home club competition saw Steve Eadie and Anne Wells 44 points beaten into second place by Graham and Julie Reeves who scored an impressive 46 points.

The scores for the visiting team’s competition were even tighter with the top two teams tied on superb scores of 47 stableford points. Runners up on countback were Brian Hall from Nene Park and Christine Skelton from Elton Furze, but collecting the overall winner’s crystal bowl were Sean and Caroline Kelly from Royal Cromer.

A nearest the pin was won for the men on the 15th hole by Brian Hall and for the ladies on the 17th by Danni Stocker. A nearest the line was won by Heacham Manor member Graham Gerrish.

Sean Kelly said: “Thanks to everyone involved for putting on a great event and we look forward to returning next year to defend the title.”

From left: Overall winners Sean and Caroline Kelly, home team winners Julie and Graham Reeves.