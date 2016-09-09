King’s Lynn duo aim to make local knowledge pay in final quest

King’s Lynn captain Kwai Li is relishing the chance of teaming up with head PGA Professional James Weight in the Golfplan Insurance PGA Pro-Captain Challenge.

And the pair will be hoping for home advantage with the qualifying event taking place at their West Norfolk course on Thursday, September 15.

The pair, along with a host of other clubs from the East of England, will be aiming to win the one place on offer for the £25,000 grand final which takes place at Spanish destination Lumine Mediterranea Beach & Golf Community from Wednesday, November 30 to Thursday, December 1.

Hong Kong-born Li, a 62-year-old retired caterer from Lynn, says this is an event he is been looking forward to as part of his captain’s year.

“I always thought it would be good to play in the Pro-Captain Championship and represent the club,” said the nine handicapper.

“And now that I’ll get the chance with James I’ll view it as a privilege. We often have a laugh and banter with each other but this is a prestige event with a strong field.”

Li has been resident in the UK since the early 1960s and a member at Lynn for 20 years.

“I don’t know if home advantage will count for anything on the day, but, above all, we want to enjoy it,” he added.

“I find this a relaxing format. Captain’s duties mean I haven’t played this year as much as some of the members I talk to but when myself and James have played together this year we haven’t lost so maybe that’s a good sign.”

Weight has been at Lynn for just over a year having previously been at the Roehampton Club in London.

“It seems obvious to say that accuracy is the key to doing well in this event, but I think it particularly applies here,” he said.

“The greens are very ‘slopey’ so if you can keep it out of the trees then that will be a real test for those taking part.”

Among the other teams taking part are: Lee Scarbrow and Richard Aubigne (John O’Gaunt Golf Club); Chris Goddard and Barry Probert (Romford Golf Club); Ryan Wingate and Ray Sammons (Royston Golf Club); Andrew George and Alan Todd (Ely City Golf Club) and Alan Hemsley and Roger Human (Barnham Broom Golf Club).