Middleton Hall golfer Kerbad misses his hole in one

After ten years of playing golf, Kerbad Daboo has never witnessed a hole in one.

Playing in Middleton Hall GC Seniors ‘RUGS’ competition on Wednesday, Kerbad failed to witness his own!

Teeing off on the Par 3 10th hole with a nine iron, he watched his shot drop short of the green and bent down to retrieve his tee.

At the same time his playing partners celebrated as his ball ran into the hole for an ‘ace’. His deed was celebrated in the clubhouse by all his fellow competitors as is custom.