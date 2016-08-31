Record entry for Hunstanton club annual Ladies’ Championship

A record number of ladies entered Hunstanton Golf Club’s annual Ladies’ Championship which Sue Meadows won with 169 gross over 36 holes despite thunder and lightning interrupting her morning round.
Bronze champion over 18 holes was Anne Elgood with a gross 101 and the inaugural Green Tees 18-hole Stableford was won by Helen Riddington with a score of 38 points.
From left: Angie Coker, Ladies’ captain; Sue Meadows, Ladies’ champion; Anne Elgood, bronze champion; Cynthia Page, Ladies’ president.
