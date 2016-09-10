Ryston Park Golf Club ace Russell bags third in new club event

Club captain of Ryston Park Golf Club, Pam Taylor, organised a new event for 2016 inviting captains, vice captains and past captains from men’s, seniors and ladies sections from local clubs to participate in a Captain’s Invitation Stableford event.

Captains from around Norfolk and Cambridgeshire attended which included Barnham Broom, Costessey Park, Tydd St Giles, Spalding, Gog Magog and Girton.

Bishops Greensomes. Photo: Bryan & Maureen Bishop, Richard Brown & Karen Freezer

Taylor organised the event and Ann Fletcher was chief starter who explained the rules and details of the course to those who had not played the course before. The golfers played individual Stableford before enjoying a buffet lunch provided by Classic Catering.

Winning Ladies: 1 Sue Fage 38pts, 2 Liz Whales (Barnham Broom) 36 on count back from Tracy Russell (Ryston) 36. Nearest the Pin Lin Walker (Tydd St Giles).

Winning Men: 1 David Tasker (Spalding) 37, 2 John Camm (Spalding) 36 on count back from Chris Atkin 36 pts. Nearest the Pin John Camm (Spalding).

Visitors thought Ryston course was in excellent condition and hope the competition would be played again for many years to come.

Tasker thanked club captain Taylor for organising the event, the caterers and the green staff.

Fage responded on behalf of the ladies by congratulating Taylor on the success of the event.

l The hotly contested Bishops Greensomes Plate was played in perfect conditions at King’s Lynn Golf Club.

The Plate was given to the club for mixed competition by Bryan and Maureen Bishop in 2008, who also provided all prizes for the day.

The competition is one of the most popular mixed competitions at the club with 56 members taking part this year and play being followed by a meal in the clubhouse and the presentation.

Scores were very close for first, second and third prizes and there were prizes for nearest the pin on all par three holes.

Results: 1 Richard Brown and Karen Freezer 44pts ocb, 2 Mark Butt and Soon Letchford 44pts, 3 Kevin and Tracey Rawlings 43pts.