Swaffham Ladies hold invitation day

Swaffham Golf Club -Ladies Section. Ladies Invitation Day Photo of Winners: Left to right Kay Allan, Sheila Hussey, Jill Huggins, Debbie Ward, Amanda Bloomfield, Ladies Captain Ann Curtis, Lesley Goodman, Peggy Gower, Fran Parker, Ladies President Diny Hardy, Pat Hancock, Elizabeth Johnston. Report & Photo Ann Ewer

Swaffham Golf Club -Ladies Section. Ladies Invitation Day Photo of Winners: Left to right Kay Allan, Sheila Hussey, Jill Huggins, Debbie Ward, Amanda Bloomfield, Ladies Captain Ann Curtis, Lesley Goodman, Peggy Gower, Fran Parker, Ladies President Diny Hardy, Pat Hancock, Elizabeth Johnston. Report & Photo Ann Ewer

0
Have your say

Swaffham Ladies held their Invitation Day on August 24.

It was a beautiful day and everyone enjoyed a better ball competition, with best ball on par fours and fives and both scores to count on the par threes. Ladies captain Ann Curtis presented the prizes.

Results: Jill Huggins & Debbie Ward (Spalding) 49pts, Sheila Hussey & Kay Allan (Barnham Broom) 48pts, Diny Hardy & Fran Parker (Richmond Park) 48pts, Amanda Bloomfield & Lesley Goodman (Sheringham) 47pts,

Nearest the pin – 16th Hole: member Pat Hancock, guest Ann Payne. Drive nearest the line – 9th Fairway: member Elizabeth Johnston, guest Peggy Gower (Sprowston).

Report & Photo Ann Ewer

Back to the top of the page