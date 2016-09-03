Swaffham Ladies hold invitation day

Swaffham Ladies held their Invitation Day on August 24.
It was a beautiful day and everyone enjoyed a better ball competition, with best ball on par fours and fives and both scores to count on the par threes. Ladies captain Ann Curtis presented the prizes.
Results: Jill Huggins & Debbie Ward (Spalding) 49pts, Sheila Hussey & Kay Allan (Barnham Broom) 48pts, Diny Hardy & Fran Parker (Richmond Park) 48pts, Amanda Bloomfield & Lesley Goodman (Sheringham) 47pts,
Nearest the pin – 16th Hole: member Pat Hancock, guest Ann Payne. Drive nearest the line – 9th Fairway: member Elizabeth Johnston, guest Peggy Gower (Sprowston).
Report & Photo Ann Ewer
