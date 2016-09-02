Yule successfully defends King’s Lynn club championship

The King’s Lynn Golf Club Championship took place on a warm summer’s day, over 36 holes, using white tees.

Playing to its full length after recent heavy rain, Jack Yule successfully defended his title of Club Champion with rounds of 75 and 73, for a total 148 gross score.

Saturday

Yule plays off a handicap of plus 3. Second place was Paul Holland with rounds of 75 and 78, totalling 153 gross score.

Third place was one of Lynn’s exciting junior prospects, Matthew Chapman playing off a handicap of 5, with a gross score of 77 and 77, totalling 144.

The nett prize was awarded to Richard Brown after an impressive round of 73 and 69 nett playing off a handicap of 7, which was on countback from young Tom Davis, who set the course alight in the morning round with a net 68, playing off a handicap of 14, and in the afternoon Tom carded a round of 74.

l The KLGC annual presentation evening took place with a full attendance of both prize winners and members.

It was encouraging to note that everyone winning a prize in all events was present. The traditional evening sees the president, Terry Hornsby, and captain, Kwai Li present their prizes to winners of the various sections.

Prize winners: Men: 1 Barry Smith 41pts, 2 Peter George 40pts, Eddie Coleman 40pts. The nearest the pin on the 5th Mick Ballard. Ladies: 1 Elizabeth Tollit 38pts, 2 Anita Goddard 38pts, 3 Rebecca Maylard 38pts. Nearest the pins on the 5th Christina Bell and 16th Karen Freezer.

Juniors: 1 Chester Davis 41pts, 2 Oliver Perry 36pts, 3 Tom Davis 35pts. Nearest pin on the 5th Oliver Perry.

l KLGC Captain’s Day for all club members started with the men’s section, which had a strong field of 157 members.

The winner: Stephen Rush with 40pts, 2 K.B. Swenson 39pts, and 3 S.D.Roberts 38pts. The nearest the pins on the 5th Paul Matthews (hole in one) and 12th Chris Reeks.

Ladies section: 68 members played: winner Rosemary Russell with 37pts, 2 Marie Arlott 36pts, 3 Soon Jun Letchford 35pts. Nearest to the pins: Mary Wilson on the 5th and Helen Marsters on the 16th.

The seniors and juniors, saw 87 members and seven juniors playing. Seniors winner: Eddie Coleman with 43pts, 2 Tim Tilbrook 40pts, 3 Peter Ackers 40pts. Nearest the pins on the 5th Les Meek and 16th Eddie Coleman.

Juniors: winner Kale Heath 44pts, 2 Harry Davis 43pts, 3 Oliver Perry 38pts.

Thank you to all the cake makers, the in-house staff, office and all greenkeepers for making very successful captain’s days.