Holder and Batchelor released as King’s Lynn Stars restructure

It’s all change at King’s Lynn Stars – as they look for one final push towards the play-offs!

Club owner Keith Chapman has spent the weekend restructuring his side with exciting Swedish talent Tomas H Jonasson coming in alongside fans’ favourite Michael Palm-Toft and Josh Auty.

Chris Holder, who is currently suspended, has been released along with fellow countryman Troy Batchelor.

Said Trucks R Us Stars chief Chapman: “I felt our season was heading towards a brick wall and had to do something.

“I would like to place on record my thanks to Chris Holder and Troy Batchelor for riding for the club and I’m sad it hasn’t worked out with them this season.

“Having said that I feel we now have an environment within the King’s Lynn team where everyone has the right attitude and they want to get out there and do their best for the club.

“Tomas H Jonasson has moved heaven and earth to get himself ready to come over from Sweden, Josh Auty and Michael Palm-Toft are well liked by the fans and I sincerely hope this can be the news we need to get our flagging season back on track.

“We don’t have an out-and-out No.1 but we have strength in-depth with a team full of riders with a good, positive attitude towards the club and towards the sport in general. They are all desperate to get started and do well for the club.

“Whenever Josh and Michael have been at King’s Lynn they have always entertained and given their best. Let’s see how the season goes from here and I would urge all King’s Lynn fans to turn out and back our play-off push, starting on Wednesday against Swindon.”

Simon Lambert will share a reserve role with Nicklas Porsing who is out injured on Wednesday.

King’s Lynn’s team for Wednesday is now: Robert Lambert 7.52, Thomas Jorgensen 6.08, Michael Palm-Toft 6.33, Kai Huckenbeck 6.09, Thomas H Jonasson 5.69, Josh Auty 4.90, Simon Lambert 3.00.