Holder faces fine as King’s Lynn Stars lose delayed home Poole clash

King’s Lynn Stars fell to a 52-40 defeat in an eventful home clash with Poole at the Adrian Flux Arena on Thursday (13) night.

The Stars’ good work 24 hours earlier in winning at Poole 44-49 was undone in a frustrating home loss.

The hosts were behind by six points when the meeting was delayed for track work to take place after riders encountered difficulties in the first nine heats.

And the Stars were dealt a further blow when team manager Dale Allitt was taken to hospital after falling ill during the interval.

With Troy Batchelor withdrawing with a wrist injury and a total of four exclusions for riders missing the two minutes’ time allowance, they were always up against it.

Chris Holder is set to be fined the maximum fixed penalty, referee Darren Hartley confirmed, after apparently refusing to ride in Heat 11 against his former side.

Paul Starke and Hans Andersen both bagged double figures whilst Richie Worrall and Jack Holder, younger brother of Chris, added paid 10 apiece as the Pirates took full advantage.

Robert Lambert scored 10 points whilst Kai Huckenbeck won his final two rides for the Stars.

Lynn: Robert Lambert 10, Kai Huckenbeck 9, Troy Batchelor 5, Thomas Jorgensen 5, Chris Holder 4, Lewis Rose 4, Simon Lambert 2.

Poole: Paul Starke 12+3, Hans Andersen 11+1, Jack Holder 9+1, Richie Worrall 9+1, Krzysztof Kasprzak 6, James Shanes 5+2, Nicolai Klindt R/R.