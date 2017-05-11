Holder haul as King’s Lynn Stars come back to beat Leicester

Chris Holder racked up his first double-figure haul of the season as King’s Lynn fought back from eight down to beat Leicester 48-42 and then declared: “There is more to come.”

The Grand Prix star claimed a pair of wins either side of helping to guide home Lewis Rose in a 5-1 that levelled matters after six heats at the Adrian Flux Arena.

However, a pair of maximums saw the Lions roar back to secure a commanding lead after nine races but whatever boss Dale Allitt had to say during the interval worked wonders.

Kai Huckenbeck, pointless from his first two rides, bagged consecutive race wins from a favourable gate four to turn the tide and then supported Troy Batchelor’s heat-14 triumph to put the Stars four up going into the nominated race.

Top scorer Robert Lambert claimed a third win in five but Holder was unable to catch British champion Danny King, whose second spot pocketed a deserved point for Leicester.

“I didn’t feel too bad,” said Holder. “To be honest, I am still not happy and it is not quite there yet. I got some points but I was still lacking a bit of speed.

“I have been looking for the answer and have used different engines each time I have been here to try to find something that fits.

“It is tricky. I have raced here plenty of times but the more I race here, the more I know what to expect.

“There is more to come. I need to be at the front in the bigger races, I am there but not like I want to be because I don’t feel that quick. I am looking forward to coming back again and trying something else to get it spot on.”

Reflecting on team matters, Holder added: “We were happy to get the win in the end. Being eight points down at the interval was a bit of a shock but we got it together.

“The outside gate was pretty unbeatable towards the end of the night and we had the right guys off that at the right times to drag it back.”

Next up for the Stars is a trip to Swindon on Thursday, May 18 (7.30pm).

Lynn: Robert Lambert 13+1, Chris Holder 10+2, Kai Huckenbeck 8+1, Nicklas Porsing 6+1, Troy Batchelor 6, Lewis Rose 4, Josh Bailey 1.

Leicester: Danny King 9+1, Josh Bates 8+1, Danny Ayres 6+2, Lasse Bjerre 6+1, Kim Nilsson 5, Kacper Gomolski 4, Erik Riss 3+2.