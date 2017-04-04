Holder wary of Rebel troops for King’s Lynn Stars opener

Headline winter signing Chris Holder makes his full Stars debut as King’s Lynn host their first-ever SGB Premiership fixture tomorrow.

The Trucks R Us Stars take on newly-promoted Somerset Rebels, 7.30pm parade.

It’s a fresh era of the SGB Premiership following its winter rebranding from the old Elite League.

Although Somerset are a new team to the speedway top flight this year, Lynn No.1 Holder believes the hosts should be very wary of the west country side as their riders – like most lining up at this level – know what to expect and have plenty of experience.

Fresh from Friday’s SGB Premiership Pairs success with Robert Lambert, the former world champion said: “It’s the same with pretty much any team – it doesn’t really matter if it’s their first time here or whatever. most of the riders in all of the teams have been here before.”

Equally the 29-year-old is aware of the importance of a good start for hosts Lynn: “Yes, if we can start off with a good win at home and make this place really hard to come to, and to get points out of.

“It can be like that, if we all begin really well it can be a good start for us.”

Reserve Josh Bailey confirmed he will be available to ride after recovering from late summer surgery last year on a collarbone injury.

The Norfolk-born teenager missed last week’s Young Stars season opener at Cradley in order to give the joint extra rest.

The Diss-based 19-year-old did however declare himself fit for a double helping of weekend action with his SGB Championship side Scunthorpe.

Scunthorpe on Saturday were due to travel to Glasgow and on Sunday to entertain Peterborough Panthers.

Bailey said: “It was just to give my shoulder some final rest so I can get a bit more practice in.

“The two meetings with Scunthorpe will put me in good stead for Somerset on Wednesday, I think.

“It’s all right practising, but until you’re racing, that’s when everything starts to click.”

Bailey has had one prior meeting for the Stars’ senior team at the top level last year, but it was a bittersweet debut: “I had my first meeting last year, then three days later I broke my collarbone. It was just one of those things,” he explained.

“It was good experience. It gave me a good feel of what I’ll be doing this year, so I already know what to expect.”