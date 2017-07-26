In-form Jorgensen eager to help King’s Lynn Stars win versus Wolves

New rider Thomas Jorgensen is desperate to help King’s Lynn Stars return to winning ways when they welcome Wolverhampton to The Adrian Flux Arena tonight (Wednesday 26, 7.30).

A depleted Trucks ‘R’ Us Stars side were comfortably beaten 54-38 at Leicester on Monday as they fell to back-to-back Premiership defeats.

But Jorgensen has been a solid performer since joining the club last month and was the standout rider in Monday’s fixture as he romped to 13 points.

“It took me a couple of rides to get the set-up right and get the feel for the track but to finish off with four wins was really great for me,” Jorgensen said.

“To beat riders like Chris Harris and Danny King as well as some other fast riders too was very pleasing and my confidence is growing all the time.

“It was a shame my performance wasn’t enough to help the team get the win but we were missing a few riders.

“Hopefully will perform much better around our own track on Wednesday though and even though Wolverhampton are a very tough team this year, we’d like to get another win for the fans.”

Nicklas Porsing makes his return to the Stars line-up in place of the injured Lewis Rose while captain Robert Lambert will make a late decision on his fitness after crashing in Poland on Sunday.

Lynn: Troy Batchelor, Thomas Jorgensen, Chris Holder, Kai Huckenbeck, Robert Lambert, Nicklas Porsing, Simon Lambert.

Wolverhampton: Freddie Lindgren, Kyle Howarth, Rory Schlein, Jacob Thorssell, Sam Masters, Ellis Perks, Nathan Greaves.