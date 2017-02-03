Iversen confirmed for Lambert Testimonial at King’s Lynn

Former Stars favourite Niels-Kristian Iversen has signed up to Simon Lambert’s Testimonial – Rambo Lambo’s Decennary – which will open the Lynn season at the Adrian Flux Arena on Sunday, March 26 (2pm start).

Iversen – also known as “Puk” - has been a huge fan favourite at Lynn over the last six seasons, and truly endeared himself to supporters in 2016 for ultimately committing to a full season in Norfolk after initially stepping in to fill a short-term breach.

His absence from the SGB Premiership in 2017 means that March 26 will offer fans a very rare opportunity to see him in Britain this year.

Iversen will bring with him credentials that include no less than six full seasons in the Grand Prix series – 2017 will be year No.7 – and the 2013 global No.3 tag, plus four World Cup titles with Denmark and five successive wins in the Danish national championship.

Lambert said of the coup: “It is fantastic news to have Niels on board. I Facebooked him to ask him, and he replied straight away that he would get back to me – and he has too!

“He’s a real down-to-earth, funny guy off the track, and I really enjoyed my brief spell with him at Lynn last season before I got injured.

“He’s been the absolute foundation of the Stars these last few years, the glue that’s held them together for sure.

“I’m absolutely over the moon to have a Grand Prix rider in my field. Hopefully there will be another one or two – fingers crossed for that – but I wanted one, and got it, so that’s awesome!

“It will possibly be the only chance for fans to see him at the Adrian Flux Arena in 2017, and I hope that they appreciate him as much as I do and come out in force.”