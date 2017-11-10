Iversen linked with a King’s Lynn Stars return

The Grand Prix’s loss could be King’s Lynn’s gain in the case of former Stars speedway favourite Niels-Kristian Iversen.

Danish ace Iversen admits he could be tempted by a return to UK racing, reiterating his enjoyment during a six-year Adrian Flux Arena stay, after missing out on an FIM World Championship wildcard.

The 35-year-old Peterborough-based star, who is not a Lynn asset, was arguably the biggest eyebrow-raiser when the wildcards were named last week after an August shoulder injury ended his top eight hopes.

Instead wildcards were handed to ex-Lynn riders Chris Holder and Nicki Pedersen, plus Greg Hancock and Martin Vaculik.

It means he will be absent from the world’s top stage for the first time since 2010, although he has been given the first reserve spot.

Following a six-season Lynn spell, Iversen missed British racing last season for various reasons including Polish league restrictions.

“I would definitely be open to it,” Iversen said when asked if his GP omission could pave the way to a British speedway return, wherever it may be.

“There are a lot of things that have to happen first and a few things that have to fall into place with the rules and regulations and stuff like that.

“But I’ll definitely look into coming back to the UK now I don’t have that commitment of the GPs, and we’ll see what happens over the winter.

“I had a good time at King’s Lynn. At the moment I can’t say anything about where I could end up because they haven’t been any developments at all yet.

“There’s a lot that could happen between now and the start of the season, but as I’ve said before I’ve always enjoyed riding in Britain and I’d always consider coming back if it fits in with everything else.”

The six-time Danish champion’s immediate reaction was to blast the decision to omit him from the 2018 GP season on social media.

The Esbjerg-born star, who’d briefly began his UK career at Lynn in 2001, still admits it is “hard to swallow,” adding: “As I said on the day on social media, I think it’s the wrong decision.

“It’s frustrating because I had an injury and there’s just been nothing I could do.

“I feel like I’ve shown I’m one of the best 15 riders in the world, so it’s a hard pill to swallow but I just have to get on with it.

“I’m first reserve as well, so I’ll just try and show they made a mistake not giving me a wildcard if or when I get a chance.”