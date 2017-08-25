Jake ready to race at Silverstone

MCE British Superbike race winner Jake Dixon will line-up on the grid at his home round of the Moto2 World Championship at Silverstone this weekend.
Dixon has been given permission from his Marham-based RAF Regular and Reserve Kawasaki team in the British Championship to join the Dynavolt team.
Team owner Lee Hardy said: “Jake has shown what he is capable of in the British Championship and it’s testament to our team and sponsors that he has been head-hunted.
“We are proud to have put a package underneath Jake that allows him to showcase his ability and prove to others he has what it takes to go to the top.”
