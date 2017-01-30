King’s Lynn, Downham Market and Hunstanton Alive Leisure offer half-term activities

January has nearly finished and before you know it, the children are on their holidays again!

Alive Leisure have lots of sporting activities and breakfast and holiday clubs during half-term (February 13–18) to look after the children and get you to work on time.

Alive Lynnsport have breakfast and holiday clubs delivered by King’s Lynn Community Football (KLCF), Monday 13-Friday, February 17, 8am-3pm including lots of activities ranging from Speed Stacking, Roller Skating, Gladiator Challenges, Tumble Teds, Gymnastics, Football, Nerf Gun Wars, Archery, Athletics and much more. Also a special Tennis Camp on Tuesday, February 14, 10-12pm (5-8 yrs) and 1-3pm (8+ yrs).

At Alive Oasis are Funcastle Challenges, Junior Fitness Classes, Table Tennis, Parachute Games, Arts and Crafts, Benchball, and much more. Also this week there is the opportunity to Become A Lifeguard qualification (NPLQ), please contact Oasis for more information.

Alive Downham are offering brand new holiday clubs on Thursday 16 and Friday, February 17, 10am-3pm – which will be delivered by KLCF. The Thursday will be the Football World Cup and Friday they will be running Nerf tag, Dodgeball, Speed Stacking and Hockey.

At Alive St James Pool, Alive Oasis and Alive Downham are swimming crash course in level 1 and 2; also there are family fun sessions.

Back at Alive St James Pool, Alive Downham Leisure and Alive Oasis are the Carnival Pool Parties. Booking is essential. For any further information or to book the above contact the relevant centre or see website www.aliveleisure.co.uk and click on the home page ‘latest news’.