King’s Lynn National League clash versus Eastbourne rained off

King’s Lynn have this morning (October 12) made an early decision to pull the plug on tonight’s Young Stars Travel Plus National League clash with Eastbourne.

Rain has been falling at the Adrian Flux Arena and there is more forecast later today - so the club have postponed the meeting in an attempt to minimise inconvenience.

There is no new date for the meeting.

Meanwhile the Adrian Flux Arena hosts the National League Pairs Championship this Sunday, October 16.

The Lynn Young Stars travel to Belle Vue on Friday.