King’s Lynn on Mildenhall Fen Tigers’ speedway tails

King’s Lynn Young Stars team boss Dale Allitt is targeting National League speedway local rivals Mildenhall.

Lynn picked up a league point at Belle Vue on Friday which leaves them on the tail of the Fen Tigers as they seek a strong finish to the season.

Allitt was delighted with a strong all-around performance from his side on their travels.

“It was one of those meetings that was always close,” Allitt said. “You always want more, and there were a couple of times when we got within touching distance.

“It ultimately became more about securing a point at the end after Nathan (Greaves) was excluded from Heat 15, and we were pleased to hold on.

“There were some good performances. Taylor Hampshire rode well and showed what potential he has, Jon Armstrong was a superb No.1, Scott Campos did well and Nathan Greaves battled with bike problems all night but still scored good points.

“It was a good team performance, and if you can’t win away you always want to come away with a point which we did.

“We’re only four points behind Mildenhall now, so it’s still all up for grabs as we try and move up that extra spot in the table before the end of the season.”