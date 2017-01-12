King’s Lynn racer Batchelor gives Australian rostrum hopes huge boost

King’s Lynn Stars racer Troy Batchelor gave his rostrum hopes a huge boost in round three of the Australian Championship in Undera on Wednesday.

Batchelor raced to a 15-point haul before finishing fourth in the Grand Final to move up to fifth in the standings. The former Grand Prix star will head to the final round in Kurri Kurri on Saturday just four points off ex-Lynn rider Davey Watt and Max Fricke in third place.

Justin Sedgmen leads the way on 46 points, 11 clear of Batchelor, whilst Sam Masters trails the leader by just three points.

ROUND THREE resUlts

1 Justin Sedgmen 17, 2 Sam Masters 17, 3 Max Fricke 14, 4 Troy Batchelor 15.

Other points: Jack Holder 10, Brady Kurtz 10, Nick Morris 9, Davey Watt 7, Jordan Stewart 7, Rohan Tungate 6, Mason Campton 5, Ty Proctor 4, Jaimon Lidsey 4, Josh Pickering 2, Todd Kurtz 2, Cooper Riordan 1.

OVERALL STANDINGS

Justin Sedgmen 46, Sam Masters 43, Davey Watt 39, Max Fricke 39, Troy Batchelor 35, Nick Morris 31, Brady Kurtz 25, Jack Holder 23, Rohan Tungate 19, Ty Proctor 16, Josh Pickering 15, Jaimon Lidsey 15, Jordan Stewart 13, Mason Campton 12, Todd Kurtz 11, Cooper Riordan 7.

