King’s Lynn rider Batchelor narrowly misses Australian Championships rostrum

King’s Lynn star Troy Batchelor narrowly missed out on a rostrum place in the 2017 Australian Championships.
The 29-year-old Stars rider qualified for the A Final in Kurri-Kurri but a third place finish saw him end the Championships just one point behind Rye House racer Davey Watt in the final standings.
Australian Championship 2017, Round 4, Kurri-Kurri: Brady Kurtz 17, Sam Masters 15, Troy Batchelor 14, Nick Morris 12, Rohan Tungate 11, Davey Watt 11, Justin Sedgmen 9, Max Fricke 8, Mason Campton 8, Ty Proctor 6, Todd Kurtz 6, Jaimon Lidsey 4, Jack Holder 3, Jordan Stewart 2, Josh Pickering 2, Cooper Riordan 2
Final standings: Sam Masters 58, Justin Sedgmen 55, Davey Watt 50, Troy Batchelor 49, Max Fricke 47, Nick Morris 43, Brady Kurtz 42, Rohan Tungate 30, Jack Holder 26, Ty Proctor 22, Jaimon Lidsey, 20, Mason Campton 20, Todd Kurtz 17, Josh Pickering 17, Jordan Stewart 15, Cooper Riordan 9.