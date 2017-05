King’s Lynn rider Holder struggles at Latvian Grand Prix

King’s Lynn Stars number one Chris Holder on Saturday endured another frustrating night in the Latvian Speedway Grand Prix.

The Australian managed just four points despite making a solid start to the event. Holder got his night up and running with back-to-back second places but saw it fade away as he recorded three last spots.

Daugavpils scores: Piotr Pawlicki 18 (1st), Patryk Dudek 16 (2nd), Emil Sayfutdinov 13, Maciej Janowski 13 (3rd), Matej Zagar 10, Jason Doyle 10 (4th), Tai Woffinden 9, Maxsims Bogdanovs 8, Martin Vaculik 8, Niels-Kristian Iversen 7, Bartosz Zmarzlik 6, Greg Hancock 5, Fredrik Lindgren 5, Chris Holder 4, Antonio Lindback 4, Peter Kildemand 1. Points overall after round 3 of 12: Dudek 38, Doyle 37, Lindgren 37, Janowski 35, Vaculik 34, Pawlicki 32, Sayfutdinov 31, Woffinden 30, Iversen 25, Zmarzlik 24, Zagar 21, Hancock 20, Holder 16, Lindback 12, Nicki Pedersen 8.