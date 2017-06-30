King’s Lynn rider Lambert ready to race through pain barrier for Great Britain

Brave King’s Lynn racer Robert Lambert is ready to race through the pain barrier for his country.

Lambert is in the starting line-up for Great Britain in Saturday’s Monster Energy FIM Speedway World Cup event at the Adrian Flux Arena.

The home nation face Australia, including Lambert’s Lynn colleague Chris Holder, Czech Republic and USA.

A bumper crowd is expected for the event as the world’s biggest team tournament returns to the venue after a year away.

Lambert has wrist and neck injuries but raced in Sweden on Tuesday and will take his place for his country.

He said: “It was a tough meeting in Sweden. While I was riding I didn’t have any pain in my wrist just my neck and shoulder were hurting.

“The World Cup is a major meeting for me, no matter what else I have on.

“There is always good space in the calendar around these fixtures so there is plenty of time to get things sorted and prepared.

“Rosco (Team GB boss Alun Rossiter) has seen all of the riders at the beginning of this season. It gives him a good idea of who is going well and I have been fairly consistent so far.

“That was an area I struggled with last year so I have to look to keep that going, that’s all I can do.”