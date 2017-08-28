King’s Lynn’s Lambert completes a European double

Robert Lambert completed a unique speedway double at the weekend after being crowned European Under-21 champion.

The King’s Lynn Stars teenager continued his individual brilliance with another excellent display across the water.

Two weeks on from his success at Under-19 European level, the Lynn racer pulled off another super performance in Daugavpils, Latvia.

Lambert dropped just one point from his five rides, and clinched another individual honour after taking the chequered flag in his final outing.

The Norfolk born racer finished ahead of Polish sensation Bartosz Smektala, while former Scunthorpe man Andreas Lyager beat Russian World Cup youngster Gleb Chugunov in a run-off for third.

Lambert said: “It’s been a good couple of weeks with two Gold medals; the European Under-19s first and now the Under-21s, too.

“I dropped one point, but I finished on top and that’s what I came here to do.

Meanwhile, Great Britain’s Dan Bewley finished bottom of the standings on just two points, but will have gained some invaluable experience from his trip abroad.

European Under-21 final standings

Daugavpils, Latvia: Robert Lambert 14, Bartosz Smektala 12, Andreas Lyager 11+3, Gleb Chugunov 11+2, Frederik Jakobsen 9, Dominik Kubera 9, Patrick Hansen 8, Joel Andersson 8, Lukas Fienhage 7, Rafal Karczmarz 6, Nick Skorja 5, Kenny Westerstam 5, Davis Kurmis 5, Mikkel B Andersen 4, Michael Haertel 4, Dan Bewley 2.

n Tonight (Tuesday) Lynn begin a run of four meetings in four days, in which they must rediscover a winning habit to have any chance of securing an end of season top four title-deciding play-off place.

The Stars travel down the A10 to Rye House Rockets tonight. Tomorrow they go to Poole Pirates and 24 hours later on Thursday Lynn host Poole in the return fixture. Belle Vue awaits on Friday.

It is especially important to take points off the teams around them; so at least a league point ought to be gained at Rye House and Poole, while Lynn simply must beat Poole at home.

Basement side Leicester’s weekend win over Somerset and victory on Friday at Belle Vue – whose National Stadium nearly always gives every rider a fair chance – has also put pressure on Lynn.