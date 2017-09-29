King’s Lynn’s Lambert faced with big decision

King’s Lynn Stars skipper Robert Lambert has some big decisions to make regarding his future over the winter.

The teenager, who has previously stated he wants change at the SGB Premiership Adrian Flux Arena outfit before he agrees to return next season, has now been given food for thought after club owner and British Speedway chairman Keith ‘Buster’ Chapman called for two fixed UK race nights.

It also looks likely the Norwich-born multi-British and European age group title holder will not ride in the second tier SGB Championship, where he has appeared for Newcastle, in 2018 because he wants to ride in Poland and Sweden.

Lambert said of Chapman’s plans: “Hopefully that is something that will be put in place for next year and it’ll help everybody.

“I don’t know what’s happening next year. I’ve already got offers in Sweden and as well in Poland.

“I’m slowly winding down the season now, but it’s the same like every end of season: you speak to clubs and see who comes up with the best.

“Obviously the last four years it’s been King’s Lynn, so we will see what happens.

“It’s been a bit up and down this year for King’s Lynn, so it’s hard for me to say yes or no straight away, you know, while in other years it’s been straight away yes, but I need to sit down and see what happens after the AGM and speak to Buster and negotiate something.

“I don’t think I’ll be doing the old Premier League, or whatever it’s called now – the Champions League! – I don’t know why they changed it, that’s the worst thing they ever did.

“But yes, we’ll see. It’s a long winter and a lot to think about.”

Lambert has ridden for four years at the club, but the Stars’ campaign unravelled in its second half and they finished one off the bottom ahead of basement side Leicester.

The 19-year-old had said: “Our season has gone from bad to worse and once I’ve ridden this year out, I need to sit down and seriously think about what to do in the future.

“I’m not saying I don’t want to be a part of this club anymore, far from it, but a lot of things need to change before I agree to come back for next season.

“It’s a real shame because King’s Lynn is in my blood, I was with the Young Stars before that, they’re my local team and they’ve played a big part in my development,” he told Speedway Star.

“But I’ve had a lot of pressure thrown on my shoulders and I think I’ve coped pretty well.

“I just need the management to convince me that nothing like what’s gone on this year will ever happen again in terms of how things are handled.

“I believe we’d have kept going if we’d have stuck with the original team but harsh decisions were made.”