King’s Lynn’s Lambert helps Great Britain into World Cup final

A change of engines worked wonders as Robert Lambert helped Great Britain clinch a World Cup final spot in Poland on Saturday.

The King’s Lynn Stars rider, still feeling the effects of a bad crash last weekend, only dropped two points all night as the Lions produced a scintillating display in front of 5,000 fans at the Adrian Flux Arena.

Speedway World Cup

And after the meeting Lambert revealed that his 13-point haul from five rides was down to a change of engine.

The teenager, who has been serving his continental apprenticeship for Polish third-tier outfit Lublin this season, brought over his bike from eastern Europe

“I used my Polish engine today, revealed Lambert. It worked well in practice so I went with it in the meeting.”

Lambert added: “It was a good night for me and I’m pleased that we’ve got through to the final.

“Everyone has criticised Team GB but we’ve all got on really well and we’ve had lots of fun. We are in the final and now there’s everything to play for.

“We had a lot of confidence tonight and we’ll take that with us into the final.

“Even if we don’t win it in Poland, I believe this is the start of good things to come from Team GB.

“We’ve got a lot of good riders coming through and there are a few things in the pipeline which are going to help sort us out.”

The Lions stormed to five wins in the opening five races and never looked back, securing first place with three races to spare.

Alun Rossiter’s new-look side surrendered just seven points during the whole meeting to finish nine points clear of Australia in front of a partisan home crowd.

Captain Craig Cook set the tone in the first heat of the night as the hosts reeled off five successive race victories in style.

Lambert’s opening assignment of the night saw him come out on top of a ding-dong battle with Stars’ team-mate Chris Holder.

Norfok’s finest made it back-to-back victories in the next as the hosts put clear daylight between themselves and the Aussies, who failed to cope with the loss of Jason Doyle to a foot injury.

Trailing by seven points, the Aussies opted to use Holder as a tactical joker in Heat 11 and the move paid off as he got the better of Lambert.

But any hopes of an Aussie comeback were soon dispelled as the Lions reeled off six successive race wins.

During the sequence, Cook delivered the best ride of the night when he totally blew the start in Heat 15 but still managed to lower the colours of Holder

Lambert’s final ride in the penultimate race of the evening summed up the spirit and determination of the Great Britain camp.

The youngster looked set to be the first British rider not to finish the top two of a heat before passing Josef Franc with ease to finish behind Stars’ colleague Batchelor.

Great Britain team boss Alun Rossiter said: “I’m one proud Englishman at the moment, along with the rest of the team who were outstanding tonight.

“We never put a foot wrong tonight in all fairness. Once we got the lead, we just had to tuck in behind the Australians and do nothing silly.

“We’ll go into the final high on confidence and with the same attitude as we had tonight.”