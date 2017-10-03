King’s Lynn’s Lambert unable to finish in top three

Robert Lambert’s hopes of a top-three finish in the 2017 Speedway Under 21 World Championship were dashed at the weekend.

The King’s Lynn Stars rider was unable to master the fast Pardubice track.

Lambert, who had a seven-point deficit to make up for a podium place, was only able to score three points on the night to drop to seventh place overall.

His last place in heat 19 summarised his evening’s performance in the Czech Republic.

The youngster’s superb win in Final 2 had put him back in contention going into the concluding round after a hesitant start to the series.

Despite his disappointing finish to the series, Lambert still claimed the European under-19 and under-21 titles this season.

Top-seven standings: 1 Maksym Drabik (Poland) 49 points, 2 Bartosz Smektala (Poland) 42, 3 Max Fricke (Australia) 41, 4 Kacper Woryna (Poland) 33, 5 Brady Kurtz (Australia) 32, 6 Jack Holder (Australia) 28, 7 Robert Lambert (Great Britain) 27.