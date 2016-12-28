King’s Lynn speedway stalwart Bryn Williams passes away

Bryn Williams, who many longer-term King’s Lynn Stars fans will remember, has passed away.

Speedway administrator Williams was a key programme contributor and supporter to the promotion at Lynn in the past and would pop into the press box and stadium at least once per season.

A statement on the Speedway GB website said: “British Speedway is saddened to hear of the passing of highly-respected speedway administrator Bryn Williams.

“Bryn gave sterling service to a number of clubs throughout a life devoted to the sport, and was most recently involved at the Isle of Wight and Lakeside. As a journalist, he also gave strong support to the BSPA Press Office.

“Bryn passed away peacefully on Tuesday night after a period of ill health, having been fighting an infection in hospital over the Christmas period.

“We send our condolences and best wishes to his family and friends at this sad time.”