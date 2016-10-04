King’s Lynn Star Lambert bags under-21 bronze

King’s Lynn Stars riders have enjoyed a sensational weekend on the individual front.

Hot on the heels of Niels-Kristian Iversen romping to victory in Torun at Saturday’s Grand Prix (see page 46), brilliant youngster Robert Lambert won the bronze medal in the World Under-21 Championship.

He managed seven-points in the final round in Gdansk, enough to put him on 37 points to force a run-off with Jack Holder – which he duly won.

Belle Vue man Max Fricke finished runner-up on the night but was crowned world champion with 46 overall.

Lambert, a former member of the Young Stars National League outfit, said: “What an exciting night! I never thought I would be able to get on the podium after my fourth race.

“I have the best team around me and without them it would not have been bronze.

“I’d like to say a big thank you to them and all the fans out there who have been supporting me. Thank you!”

King’s Lynn Speedway congratulated Lambert on his achievement, while both he and Iversen will be in action on Saturday in the Elite League Riders’ Championship at Coventry.

Torun SGP scores: 1 Iversen 15, 2 Greg Hancock 16, 3 Bartosz Zmarzlik 13, 4 Matej Zagar 15, 5 Chris Holder 11, 6 Michael Jepsen Jensen 10, 7 Piotr Pawlicki 10, 8 Fredrik Lindgren 9, 9 Pawel Przedpelski 8, 10 Tai Woffinden 8, 11 Andreas Jonsson 7, 12 Maciej Janowski 5, 13 Antonio Lindback 5, 14 Chris Harris 3, 15 Peter Kildemand 2, 16 Kacper Woryna 1, 17 Oskar Bober 0, 18 Jason Doyle 0.