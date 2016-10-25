King’s Lynn Stars ace Iversen books 2017 Grand Prix spot

King’s Lynn Stars No.1 Niels-Kristian Iversen has booked his place in the 2017 Speedway Grand Prix Series.

The Danish ace scored 12 points in the last round of the season in Melbourne, Australia as he finished on 91 points for the year.

It was a tense night for Iversen who battled his way to the semi-finals, where a third place ahead of Michael Jepsen-Jensen was enough to see him finish a single point in front of Matej Zagar and Maciej Janowski in the overall standings.

Said Iversen: “It was so intense out there not knowing whether I was going to make it or not, but it feels so good now to know I’m back in the GPs next year.

“I was disappointed I didn’t make the final in this one but it’s still a good result and it was good enough in the end to put me back in the series for 2017.”

Melbourne scores: Chris Holder 17 (1st), Tai Woffinden 15 (2nd), Bartosz Zmarzlik 15 (3rd), Antonio Lindback 14 (4th), Niels-Kristian Iversen 12, Matej Zagar 11, Michael Jepsen Jensen 10, Piotr Pawlicki 8, Andreas Jonsson 6, Fredrik Lindgren 6, Greg Hancock 5, Maciej Janowski 5, Peter Kildemand 4, Chris Harris 4, Jack Holder 2, Brady Kurtz 2, Sam Masters 2, Max Fricke 0.

Top eight after round 11 of 11: Hancock 139, Woffinden 130, Zmarzlik 128, Holder 126, Doyle 123, Pawlicki 99, Lindback 93, Iversen 91, Zagar 90, Janowski 90.

l King’s Lynn Young Stars’ scheduled National League match at Stoke on Saturday evening was postponed.

The Potters had been due to host a double header also including Mildenhall but have now decided to pull the plug.

The Loomer Road club released a statement saying bad weather throughout the week hampered track preparation.

: “It is with considerable regret that the Promoters of Stoke Speedway are forced to announce that the double header meeting planned for tomorrow (October 22) has had to be cancelled.

“This is due to the affect of the weather during the first half off the week which inhibited ground staff efforts to satisfactorily begin track preparation and this has been exacerbated by showers and low air temperatures leaving it impossible to prepare a surface that meets the standards for rider safety and for an enjoyable event to take place for spectators.

The Stoke Promotion are investigating re-staging possibilities but the curfew at Loomer Road does not sit easily with midweek double headers.”