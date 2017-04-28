King’s Lynn Stars ace Troy expects tough Rebels return

King’s Lynn Stars comfortably won their first meeting of the SGB Premiership campaign at home to Somerset Rebels.

If they think the return at the Oaktree Arena tonight will be a piece of cake, think again, says Troy Batchelor.

The Australian. in his second spell at Lynn, said: “I rode Somerset probably the last time I rode at Rye House!

“To be honest, I think it was 2006. Rye House I rode in 2007 for an U21 qualifier, so 11 years.

“I’ve had plenty of good meetings there, ask Rob (Lyon, Lynn team manager at the time), when I rode for King’s Lynn in 2005 to 2006.

“I think my first meeting was 14+1, probably from six or seven rides, so I think that was probably decent. You know, that was a long time ago!

“I’ve got good memories and it’s a good track. It’s definitely a tough track. They will be stronger at home than they were here, that’s for sure.

“There’s a key to riding every track. It’s just riding in a circle, but it’s more complicated than it sounds.

“A few of the guys like Robert Lambert and Lewis Rose would have ridden there in the Premier League last year, so they will have a bit of knowledge, probably more than me, as they’ve been there more recently.

“We’ll see what we can do. We have to step it up.”

Batchelor was the Stars top scorer for both of Lynn’s home meetings so far, totalling 23+2 points.

He said it was vital Lynn bounced back from their last outing, a 10-point defeat at home to Belle Vue.

“We have to step it up, it’s not really good enough. A few of the boys are struggling,” the 29-year-old added.

“I’ve been pretty sick in the last couple of days. Rohan Tungate (ironically, the Rebels No.1) lives with me – he rides for Somerset – he’s been sick three times in the past month and he keeps on passing it to me!

“I’m not happy, but he might be able to tell me something about Somerset before we go there,” he joked.

In the second of their bank holiday weekend trips, on Monday Lynn travel to reigning champions Wolverhampton Wolves, who remain undefeated at home in their start to the Premiership season.

Wolves have won three out of three at Monmore Green so far. They have snapped up ex-Lynn skipper Rory Schlein as a replacement for Polish racer Adam Skornicki.

Lynn’s Chris Holder rides in the opening Speedway GP round in Slovenia tomorrow; while Robert Lambert and Lewis Rose have been drawn in British Semi-final 1 at Newcastle on Sunday.