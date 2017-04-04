King’s Lynn Stars after fan power

Officials of the Lynn Stars are urging fans to turn out in force for their opening home Premiership outing of the season against newly-promoted Somerset tomorrow night (7.30pm).

The Adrian Flux Arena clash marks the full team debut of 2012 world champion Chris Holder in Stars colours following his success alongside Robert Lambert in the Premiership Pairs on Friday.

Stars, backed by Trucks R Us, are looking to get back where they belong – challenging for a play-off place at least – after a tricky season last year.

New boss Dale Allitt, who has taken over from Rob Lyon following his move upstairs to concentrate on promoting the club, is backing his side for victory.

Allit said: “Our aim is to focus on ourselves and if everyone rides to their true capabilities then we feel confident we can get our first league points on the board.

“Obviously it would help us if we had a big crowd and we’d love the fans to turn out in big numbers.

“Naturally our aim is to remain unbeaten at home throughout our regular fixtures, pluck away on the road and pick up points where we can and if we can do that then we should be in with a strong shout of reaching the play-offs.

“After a tough 2016, we are feeling very positive about the year ahead and hopefully it will be a season to remember for all the right reasons!”

Lynn Stars: Chris Holder, Lewis Rose, Nicklas Porsing, Troy Batchelor, Robert Lambert, Kai Huckenbeck, Josh Bailey.

Somerset Rebels: Rohan Tungate, Paul Starke, Charles Wright, Josh Grajczonek, Patrick Hougaard, Jake Allen, Jan Graversen.