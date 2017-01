King’s Lynn Stars begin 2017 speedway season by hosting Lions

The King’s Lynn Stars will begin the 2017 speedway season by hosting Leicester.

Lynn, who are reverting to their usual Wednesday home race night at the Adrian Flux Arena, will entertain the Lions on April 5.

Two days later they travel to Coventry on Good Friday - this fixture is to be confirmed.

The year kick-starts with the Simon Lambert Testimonial on Sunday, March 26.

Stars senior team fixtures

MARCH

Sun 26 Simon Lambert Testimonial HOME.

APRIL

Wed 05 Leicester SGP Premiership HOME; Fri 07 Coventry (TBC) Premiership Away; Fri 14 Rye House Premiership (H), Sat 15 Rye House Premiership (A), Wed 26 Belle Vue Premiership (H), Fri 28 Somerset (TBC) KOC (A).

MAY

Mon 01 Wolverhampton Premiership (A), Wed 03 Belle Vue Premiership (A), Wed 10 Somerset (TBC) KOC (H), Sun 14 British Youth Championships Round 3 (H), Wed 24 Rye House Premiership (H), Wed 31 Swindon Premiership (H), JUNE

Wed 07 Somerset Premiership (H), Fri 09 Somerset (Provisional) Premiership (A), Wed 14 Somerset/Leicester KOC (H), Fri 16 Somerset Premiership (A), Wed 21 Wolverhampton Premiership (H), Mon 26 Wolverhampton Premiership (A), Wed 28 Belle Vue Premiership (A).

JULY

Sat 01 FIM World Cup Event 1 SWC (H), Wed 12 Poole Premiership (A), Thu 13 Poole Premiership (H), Sat 15 Leicester (TBC) Premiership (A), Wed 19 Reserved . (H), Wed 26 Wolverhampton Premiership (H), Sat 29 Rye House Premiership (A).

AUGUST

Wed 02 Swindon Premiership (H), Fri 04 Coventry (TBC) Premiership (A), Sat 05 Leicester (TBC) Premiership (A), Wed 09 Somerset Premiership (H), Wed 16 Leicester Premiership (H), Wed 23 Belle Vue Premiership (H), Thu 24 Swindon Premiership (A), Wed 30 Poole Premiership (A), Thu 31 Poole Premiership (H).

