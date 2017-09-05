King’s Lynn Stars bid to avoid race-off

The King’s Lynn Stars last night (Monday) were bidding to avoid a relegation race-off in their final SGB Premiership speedway fixture prior to the cut-off date at Wolverhampton Wolves.

On the same night bottom team Leicester Lions, two points behind the Stars, ended their season with a 7.30pm start at Rye House.

Lynn were second on the bill in a Monmore Green double header after reigning champions Wolves firstly took on Swindon in a 7.30 start, so they should have had a good idea of what is required to avoid the basement spot.

Injury and illness forced Lynn into a triple change for the Wolverhampton trip. Kai Huckenbeck and Simon Lambert aggravated recent injuries while Tomas H Jonasson was unwell.

Swindon’s Adam Ellis came in for Jonasson and Cradley’s Monmore Green track specialist Tom Perry stepped in at reserve. Rider replacement operated for Huckenbeck.

The winners of the Championship Play-off Grand Final will race off over two legs against the Premiership bottom team to decide promotion and relegation on a future date.

The Trucks ‘R’ Us Stars have one more home fixture in order to finish their regular campaign. Thursday’s clash at the Adrian Flux Arena with Rye House was rained off, with a date to be arranged.

Robert Lambert top-scored for Great Britain in the World under-21 team final, in Poland, on Saturday.

Scores from Rybnik: Denmark 27; GB 13 (Lambert 1, 2, 4^, 1, 1, 0 = 9); Australia 37; Poland 47.