King’s Lynn Stars bid to fly high at Swindon Robins

The King’s Lynn Stars make a trip to the Swindon Robins on Thursday aiming for their second SGB Premiership away win of the season.

The Robins lie a point behind the Trucks R Us Stars going into the Abbey Stadium clash.

Lynn’s new number one Chris Holder is happier that he managed a first double-figure haul in Lynn kevlars against Leicester, and ran the rule over this week’s opponents.

The Australian said: “They’re a pretty good team. They’re all quite good in this league.

“(Jason) Doyley’s is going quite well, Nick (Morris) has started off the year really good, and the rest of the boys are doing probably better than what they expected, so they’re doing okay.

“As long as we’re all doing good, doing our job, we should be alright.

“It’s better for sure but I’m still not really satisfied - I’m missing a bit of speed.”

Lynn’s home close clash last Wednesday with the Lions and Somerset’s shock bank holiday victory at Belle Vue suggests the league will be tight this term.

Holder agreed: “You look at Leicester on the paper and maybe you think we look like a much stronger team, especially at home, but they’re eight points up at the interval.

“You never know. it’s speedway. You’ve just got to make the most of it and score points while you can.

“Our Leicester win was a bit of a relief. We needed a win badly. We’ve had a bit of a tough start.

“This will boost our confidence and everyone will be a bit more relaxed for Swindon next Thursday.”

Holder recorded six points for the second Grand Prix running in the Speedway GP in Poland at the weekend.

His tally read: 0, 0, 1, 3, 2. Fredrik Lindgren won the meeting.

WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP STANDINGS

After round 2 of 12: Lindgren 32, Jason Doyle 27, Martin Vaculik 26, Maciej Janowski 22, Patryk Dudek 22, Tai Woffinden 21, Bartosz Zmarzlik 18, Niels-Kristian Iversen 18, Emil Sayfutdinov 18, Greg Hancock 15, Piotr Pawlicki 14, Holder 12, Matej Zagar 11, Antonio Lindback 8, Nicki Pedersen 8, Przemyslaw Pawlicki 3, Nick Skorja 1.

Swindon have moved for Austrian star Dany Gappmaier in a team change for the club’s SGB Premiership line-up.

Gappmaier, who rides for Berwick in the Championship, joins the Robins in place of Emil Grondal who has been released.

Boss Alun Rossiter said: “We are sorry to see Emil leave.

“I just felt he didn’t quite do enough, I needed him to dominate Heat 2 and that didn’t happen for us, but he’s a decent rider and I hope he gets fixed up elsewhere.

“We’ve got to go to some big tracks in the coming weeks and I’m hoping Dany can help us with that by picking up some useful points lower down the order.”