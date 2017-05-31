King’s Lynn Stars boss Allitt: good start key against Swindon

King’s Lynn Stars boss Dale Allitt reckons getting off to a good start will be key against Swindon at The Adrian Flux Arena tonight (Wednesday, May 31, 7.30).

The Trucks ‘R’ Us Stars have won their previous two SGB Premiership home fixtures – but have done it the hard way, recovering from early deficits to claim the points.

And with Swindon currently boasting the best away record in the top flight, Allitt is anticipating a close contest against a Robins side who include current World No.2 Jason Doyle.

“They’ll be wanting to hit back at us after our 48-45 win at their place the other week,” said Allitt.

“To be fair to Swindon, they’re proving to be a decent side on the road this season with two wins and three defeats – but defeats from which they’ve claimed a consolation point.

“We’d like to get another win and we’d ideally like to send them home empty handed.

“But we again understand that it won’t be easy at all and that we need to fire all the way through from 1-7.

“One thing I am keen to see from the side, hopefully starting on Wednesday, is for us to make lives a bit easier for ourselves!

“We’ve had to claw it back after falling behind early doors a couple of times already so it is something I would like to see the lads address.”

Simon Lambert (pictured) will make his first appearance at reserve for the Stars since resigning for his latest stint with the Norfolk outfit over the weekend.

Alongside Aussie ace Doyle, Swindon include in-form star Nick Morris as well as Adam Ellis whose 18-point maximum helped Great Britain claim glory in the European Pairs Semi-Final in the Czech Republic on Saturday.

The Robins will however be without recent Austrian recruit Dany Gappmaier, with a guest reserve confirmed as James Sarjeant.

Lynn: Chris Holder, Lewis Rose, Nicklas Porsing, Troy Batchelor, Robert Lambert, Kai Huckenbeck, Simon Lambert.

Swindon: Jason Doyle, Bradley Wilson-Dean, Adam Ellis, David Bellego, Nick Morris, James Sarjeant, Zach Wajtknecht.