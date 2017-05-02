King’s Lynn Stars boss Allitt: Wolves were better team

King’s Lynn boss Dale Allitt admitted his side were simply beaten by the better team as they suffered a 59-30 defeat at Wolverhampton on Monday.

The Trucks ‘R’ Us Stars were unable to build on Friday’s success at Somerset as they endured a night to forget against the reigning Champions.

Allitt says his side simply need to learn from it and move on, but was still frustrated by the fact that reserve Kai Huckenbeck was forced to miss the meeting.

“I do need to reiterate to our supporters that we were left with our hands tied behind our backs regarding Kai,” Allitt explained.

“We were told back in March that we’d get a facility for him because he was riding back home in Germany.

“However, just a week or so before the meeting we were told that that wouldn’t be the case and we were left with very limited options.

“Had we known that we wouldn’t get a feasible facility to cover him back when this was first brought up, we’d have done our utmost to move this fixture.

“I’m not going to waste my time pointing fingers now and I know it may sound like sour grapes but it is something that needs looking at going forwards.

“Obviously I’m not saying Kai being here would have changed the outcome but I certainly feel it would have made us more competitive.

“It was a hugely disappointing result and performance; we were outgated and outridden all night but I certainly don’t think it was through a lack of effort.

“The boys worked overtime in the pits to try and get it right but Wolves are on form around here right now.

“Even when you yourselves are flying high and when they’re hit and miss, Monmore Green is always a tough place to visit.

“But we just have to take this one on the chin and start looking ahead of us again.”

Robert Lambert picked up the only race win of the night for the Stars in Heat 11 while Lewis Rose will take it steady over the next couple of days after knocking his ribs in a crash in Heat one.

The Stars are back in action on Wednesday, May 10 when they host Leicester while there’s SGB National League action at The Adrian Flux Arena this Wednesday (May 3, 7.30) when the Young Stars entertain Eastbourne.

Wolverhampton 59: Jacob Thorssell 12+2, Freddie Lindgren 12, Rory Schlein 11+1, Sam Masters 9, Kyle Howarth 6+1, Nathan Greaves 5+1, Mark Riss 4.

Stars 30: Robert Lambert 11, Chris Holder 5+2, Troy Batchelor 5+1, Lewis Rose 4, Nicklas Porsing 4, Josh Bailey 1, Danny Halsey 0.