King’s Lynn Stars boss challenges side to end tough year with Rye House win

King’s Lynn Stars boss Dale Allitt has challenged his side to end a tough year on a high with a win over Rye House tonight (Wednesday 13, 7.30).

The Trucks R Us Stars will bring the curtain down on their miserable campaign as the Rockets visit the Adrian Flux Arena.

Allitt says they already have one eye on bouncing back in 2018, with an exciting announcement to be made about their team plans.

And he believes one more victory would set them up nicely for the winter break.

Allitt said: “It’s been a difficult year for the club for a number of reasons, and for me personally as well.

“But it’s the last meeting of the season, and we’ll be looking to go out with a win to set us up nicely for 2018.

“This season hasn’t panned out the way we’d hoped, but we can at least start planning for next season and focusing on making it a much better year.”

King’s Lynn will be without both Tomas H Jonasson and Nicklas Porsing due to the Swedish play-offs, with rider replacement at No.3 and Simon Lambert coming in at reserve.

Lynn: Robert Lambert, Kai Huckenbeck, Tomas H Jonasson R/R, Thomas Jorgensen, Michael Palm Toft, Josh Auty, Simon Lambert.

Rockets: Scott Nicholls, Ben Barker, Ricky Wells, Krzysztof Kasprzak, Chris Harris, Stuart Robson, Ben Morley.