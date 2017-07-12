King’s Lynn Stars boss: show no fear in back-to-back Poole meetings

King’s Lynn Stars boss Dale Allitt says his side should show no fear as they prepare for back-to-back meetings against Poole.

The Trucks ‘R’ Us Stars face the Pirates at Wimborne Road on Wednesday (12) before hosting them at The Adrian Flux Arena on Thursday (July 13, 7.30).

The Norfolk side currently occupy the final play-off spot and are just two points behind their opponents in the SGB Premiership standings.

And team boss Allitt is confident his side can add to their tally over the next couple of days.

“We’re looking forward to having two meetings in the space of 24 hours and personally I really enjoy it when you can arrange something like that against the same team,” Allitt said.

“We’re at full strength, we’re feeling good and there’s a good atmosphere within the team right now.

“Traditionally King’s Lynn struggle down at Poole, but we believe we can go there and get something out of the meeting this time around.

“Fixtures between King’s Lynn and Poole usually throw up plenty of exciting entertainment – and I’m sure these will be no different.

“I think the loss of Brady Kurtz through injury is a massive blow to the Pirates with the form he’s shown this season and hopefully we can capitalise on that over the next couple of nights.

“I’m sure it will be a strange feeling for Chris Holder going up against the club with whom he spent so many years, but we’re sincerely hoping that he can lead by example again.”

The Stars will use Danny Ayres at reserve down at Wimborne Road while they have also received positive news regarding fellow reserve Simon Lambert.

“Simon has had a couple of practice sessions now and his wrist feels absolutely fine,” Allit explained.

“We all know what Simon is capable of on his day and hopefully he can make a big impact when he returns to our line-up in our home fixture on Thursday.”

Poole will hand a debut to Richie Worrall who has signed as a 28-day injury replacement for Brady Kurtz, while Krzysztof Kasprzak is back to lead the Pirates at No.1.

POOLE: Krzysztof Kasprzak, Jack Holder, Nicolai Klindt, Richie Worrall, Hans Andersen, Paul Starke, James Shanes

KING’S LYNN: Troy Batchelor, Thomas Jorgensen, Kai Huckenbeck, Robert Lambert, Chris Holder, Lewis Rose, Danny Ayres