King’s Lynn Stars boss vows to get it right in 2018

King’s Lynn Stars team manager Dale Allitt is determined the club will learn from last season, vowing “not to repeat the same mistakes”.

The Trucks ‘R’ Us Stars’ 2017 campaign faded away in the absence of Allitt, who was sidelined with a mystery ailment.

Following a Premiership Pairs-capturing promising start, Lynn had a disastrous closing few months of the season, winning just two out of their last 17 SGB Premiership meetings, with a rider revolt leading to a mid-season change of personnel.

The Adrian Flux Arena outfit’s team boss said: “It’s still a little bit surreal in the fact we started the season so well this year, with the Pairs win, and doing so well early doors in the league, and it’s sad how it all ended.

“I was away from that for a long time, but I’ve always been passionate about King’s Lynn, going right from the youth set-up.

“It was always ultimately my ambition to manage the Stars and I think it showed the commitment, the passion and the ability to do that in how we managed to start the season.

“If anyone had any question marks, I think they were all answered in that we were firmly in the play-off positions.

“We were gunning for that and winning our first trophy since our return to the top flight this year. We were ticking boxes almost weekly.

“There is no reason to look at it any other way as far as the future goes. Mistakes were made; we all have to make sure that’s not repeated.

“But all we can do is look forward. Like I always say, mistakes are only that if we repeat them.

“Things happen and obviously with my own situation and what happened at the club wasn’t great at the end of the year as far as the Stars winning meetings was concerned.

“From my point of view it’s a case of learning, moving on and trying to put that behind, but not forgetting what happened and making sure you don’t repeat the same mistakes.”

n Lynn owner Keith Chapman has moved to assure fans things are happening behind the scenes at the Adrian Flux Arena.

Chapman is predicting a rejuvenated Stars side will take to the track next March and a series of exciting announcements are in the pipeline.

But he said: “We are sitting and waiting for the AGM next month when we will know the team building restrictions and the structure of the leagues.

“It’s fair to say there is some uncertainty around the sport at the moment and I know clubs are doing their best with Plan A and Plan B for rider signings depending on income coming into the Association.

“Whatever happens with that, we have been working hard behind the scenes but we cannot say too much more at this stage for the reasons I have already explained.

“We will be placing a strong emphasis on keeping the media and our supporters/sponsors in touch with developments, but I can assure everyone there will be some exciting news in the not-too- distant future regarding our plans for 2018.

“Once again I would like to thank those loyal supporters and sponsors who stood by the club in tough times towards the end of the season – and I hope those who turned their back on us will take stock in the winter and come back to enjoy their speedway in 2018.”

n Stars skipper Robert Lambert has made a switch in his Swedish speedway sides.

The Norfolk-born and based teenage racer will ride for Rospiggarna in Sweden for 2018 after leaving Masarna.