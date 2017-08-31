King’s Lynn Stars chief challenges side to improve gating

Stars owner Keith Chapman has challenged his side to brush up on their gating skills following a 65-26 defeat at in-form Rye House on Tuesday.

The Trucks ‘R’ Us Stars managed just one race win at Hoddesdon from captain Robert Lambert, who scored half of the team’s total points at the play-off pushing Rockets.

“We were made to pay for being second best out of the gate all night long,” Chapman said.

“They left us standing still at the starts and it’s not the first meeting of late where that’s been the problem.

“Once they’re away from the start line, our riders chase so hard and they never give up, but it’s time they started making lives a bit easier for themselves by getting out in front in the first place.

“The riders are so desperate to try to get another win under their belts and hopefully it comes sooner rather than later because before we know it the season will be over.”

Lambert said: “I scored some good points but it was a shame for the other boys who just couldn’t find the set-up for them even though I tried passing on some information.

“The Rye boys were just trapping better than us though and that was the big difference as there was hardly any passing from them if they didn’t make the start either.”

Rye House: Ben Barker 12+1, Chris Harris 11+1, Ben Morley 9+4, Krzysztof Kasprzak 9, Scott Nicholls 9, Ricky Wells 8, Stuart Robson 7+2.

Lynn: Robert Lambert 13, Tomas H Jonasson 4, Thomas Jorgensen 3+1, Michael Palm Toft 3, Josh Auty 2, Simon Lambert 1, Kai Huckenbeck 0.

l Despite top-scoring for Rospiggarna with 13+1 in Sweden on Tuesday, reserve Nicklas Porsing suffered concussion during last week’s double header with Wolverhampton and is not allowed to ride in the UK until September 2 due to the nine-day concussion rule that exists in British Speedway.

l Lambert and Jorgensen represent Lynn as the line-up has been confirmed for the SGB Premiership Riders’ Championship at Belle Vue on September 16.

Wolverhampton skipper Fredrik Lindgren defends the title he won under the former Elite League banner.

Line-up (not in draw order): Jason Doyle (Swindon), Fredrik Lindgren (Wolverhampton), Nick Morris (Swindon), Jacob Thorssell (Wolverhampton), Brady Kurtz (Poole), Craig Cook (Belle Vue), Hans Andersen (Poole), Kim Nilsson (Leicester), Josh Grajczonek (Somerset), Chris Harris (Rye House), Scott Nicholls (Rye House), Robert Lambert (Lynn), Max Fricke (Belle Vue), Richard Lawson (Somerset), Danny King (Leicester), Thomas Jorgensen (Lynn).