King’s Lynn Stars chief Chapman praises speedway revamp

King’s Lynn Stars chief Keith Chapman gave the thumbs-up to British Speedway’s biggest revamp of the sport in modern history.

Chapman, chairman of the promoters’ association (BSPA), oversaw the final day of the British Speedway AGM today (Thursday 3).

He said: “This was probably the best AGM I’ve been to in all my time in the sport.

“There was a genuine desire to try and change things and secure the future of league racing in the UK. I certainly think we have done that and I’m very excited about the months ahead.

“Every promoter acknowledged something had to be done – now we’ve done something and I’m looking forward to a bright future.”

Club bosses have spent three days voting through a UK restructure which sees both Rye House and second tier champions Somerset promoted to the top flight.

The leagues have been rebranded Speedway Great Britain (SGB) Premiership and SGB Championship – and promotion and relegation has been introduced.

The winners of the Championship play-offs will race the Premiership’s bottom club to decide who rides in the 2018 SGB Premiership. All riders will now have one average, based on Premier League figures, for team building purposes with a 50-point limit for the top division and 40 for the Championship.

SGB Premiership 2017: Belle Vue, Coventry, King’s Lynn, Leicester, Poole, Rye House, Somerset, Swindon, Wolverhampton. Premiership KO Cup 1st Round includes: Lynn v Leicester or Somerset.