King’s Lynn Stars chief issues rallying call ahead of Thursday double-header

K eith Chapman has issued a rally-cry to King’s Lynn’s loyal fans after agreeing to stage another double header on Thursday.

The Trucks R Us Stars owner has admitted for the first time the club are now facing a relegation battle – and they are gunning for all six points on offer when they face Poole and Rye House at the Adrian Flux Arena.

Chapman has also revealed he has put plans in place to avoid a repeat of last week when they faced Wolverhampton twice on the same night – but ran out of riders through injury in the second half.

“Thursday is now a vital night for us,” he said. “I want to see the people of King’s Lynn and surrounding areas coming along and getting right behind us.

“We don’t want this club to finish in bottom spot, these boys deserve the backing of the fans and we must pick up six points.

“Leicester’s shock win at Belle Vue last week has put pressure on us. We have to do this double header to get our fixtures in within the cut-off date.

“We will also be having a big say on the top four because it appears it’s between Poole and Rye House for that fourth spot.

“We will have riders on stand-by to cover for any injuries in the second meeting so we will not have a repeat of last week when we were riding the same team twice.

“And a reminder to fans who were here last week to bring their readmission ticket to claim a £5 refund on last week – that’s our gesture of goodwill and a way of apologising for what happened.

“We currently have a full team for Thursday and admission prices are the same as last week, £25, £20 and £10. It’s a huge night.